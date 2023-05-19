380 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

