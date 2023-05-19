38,222 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

