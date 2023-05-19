516 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.06 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

