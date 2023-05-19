6,782 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

SAVA opened at $24.63 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

