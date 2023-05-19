86,780 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $5,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

