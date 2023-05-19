8,873 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

