A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $862.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $649,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,207 shares of company stock worth $1,199,857. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

