Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $411.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.