Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

