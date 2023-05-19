Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 1,758 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $123.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

