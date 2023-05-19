AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
AC Immune Price Performance
Shares of ACIU opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $175.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AC Immune (ACIU)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.