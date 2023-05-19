AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of ACIU opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $175.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 44.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

