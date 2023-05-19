Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.