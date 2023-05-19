Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $573.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.51. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,800 shares of company stock worth $554,096. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

