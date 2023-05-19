ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB opened at $28.83 on Thursday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $245.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $53,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

