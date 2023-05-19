Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

