Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -1.56. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

