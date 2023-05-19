Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

