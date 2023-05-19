Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

