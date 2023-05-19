ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $897.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.