Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $45,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

