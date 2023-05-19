Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
