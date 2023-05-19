Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,858,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aegon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,204,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.