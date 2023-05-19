AerCap (NYSE:AER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.