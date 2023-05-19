Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Affimed Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 208.85%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Affimed by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Affimed by 82.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Affimed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

