Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

