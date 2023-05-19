Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,867 shares of company stock worth $1,278,937 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.