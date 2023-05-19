Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,611 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $24,722,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Articles

