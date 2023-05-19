Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,611 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $24,722,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,978,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

