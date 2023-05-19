Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

