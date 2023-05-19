Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 739,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 175,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 619,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 53,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 61,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

