Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

