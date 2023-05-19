Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,462 shares of company stock valued at $358,926 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

