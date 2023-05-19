Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LNT opened at $52.64 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

