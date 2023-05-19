Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. 92 Resources reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $189.87 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

