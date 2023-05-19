Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

