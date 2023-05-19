Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,568 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

