AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

