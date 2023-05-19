AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $186.60 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $152.97 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

