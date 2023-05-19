Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.1 %

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

DOX stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.