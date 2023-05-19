Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

