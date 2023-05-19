American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

