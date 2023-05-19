American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.39 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.