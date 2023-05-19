American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.90.

AEL opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

