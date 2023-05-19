American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $117.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after buying an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 361,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

