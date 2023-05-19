AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

