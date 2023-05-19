Ann Sherry Buys 1,225 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Rating) insider Ann Sherry purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$26.37 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,303.25 ($21,680.03).

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.