Ann Sherry Buys 1,225 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Rating) insider Ann Sherry purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$26.37 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,303.25 ($21,680.03).
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
