Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 274.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 1,314,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AR stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

