Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.12 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.