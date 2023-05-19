Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.61.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock valued at $70,299,852 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

