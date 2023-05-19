Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q3 guidance to $1.56-1.92 EPS.
Applied Materials Stock Up 3.4 %
Applied Materials stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $132.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.
Insider Activity at Applied Materials
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
