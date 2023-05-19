Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q3 guidance to $1.56-1.92 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $132.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

