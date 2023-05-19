Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $129.92 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 271,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

