Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AAOI stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
