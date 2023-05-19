Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 272,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 295,358 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

